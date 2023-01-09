Speaker of RoK NA to pay official visit to Vietnam
Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo and his wife will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 12-18.
Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo. (Source: Yonhap/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo and his wife will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 12-18.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue, according to an announcement released by the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs./.