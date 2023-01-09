Politics Resolution on National Master Plan approved for 2021-2030 With 449 approval out of the total of 489 votes, lawmakers approved a Resolution on National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, during the National Assembly's second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 9.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA passes resolution on extending COVID-19 combat policies The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on the extension of some COVID-19 prevention and control policies and the continued use of registration certificates for medicines and medicinal ingredients that expired from January 1, 2023, during the legislature's second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 9.

Politics Last working day of 15th NA’s second extraordinary session The 15th National Assembly is scheduled to vote on a number of important laws and resolutions on January 9, the last working day of the legislature’s second extraordinary session.