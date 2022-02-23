A performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with Ho Chi Minh Television Station, has organised a special art programme to honour army doctors who were on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and those who joined UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.



The February 22 programme included performances that recall memories of medical workers who worked on Truong Sa Island – a place with harsh natural conditions - 30 years ago. From the first medical team with only three persons now it has received hundreds of staff who wholeheartedly take care of troops and islanders, encouraging them to feel secure to fulfill the missions of safeguarding the country’s sea and islands.





Senior Colonel, Doctor Bui Duc Thanh, Deputy Director of Military Hospital 175 (the second from the left) and Lieutenant Colonel, Doctor Nguyen Ha Ngoc, Vice Dean of Sports Medicine Department, Institute of Trauma and Orthopedics under Military Hospital 175 (the third from the left) at the programme. (Photo: VNA)

Recalling her memory of working term in Bentiu, South Sudan, doctor Thu Ngan said those are the most meaningful days in her life as she has helped save many people's lives and promotes Vietnamese culture to international friends at the same time.



Ngan, who successfully completed her duties at Level-2 Field Hospital No 1 in South Sudan, said she collected a lot of working experience such as treating infectious diseases and battlefield accidents through the trip.



The programme depicted the journey of Military Hospital 175's medical staff in treatment for COVID-19 patients in HCM city.



It also attracted the participation of famous artists and singers./.