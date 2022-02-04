A performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A special art performance was held in front of Ho Chi Minh City's theatre, also known as Saigon Opera House, on February 3 to celebrate the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2022).

The event, which lasted for 95 minutes, praised the CPV, President Ho Chi Minh and the long and arduous struggle of the army and people to gain independence and freedom for the nation and its reunification.



The Party organisation, administration and people of the city have always promoted the resilient revolutionary tradition, dynamism, creativity and solidarity. Despite facing challenges, HCM City has always been a pioneer and succeeded in carrying out solutions to obtain positive achievements.



During the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's people have united and shared with each other, becoming a special characteristic of local residents.



The event also highlighted the affection of people across the country in helping the city ease the difficulties and gradually resume socio-economic development./.