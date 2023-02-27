Special circus programme honours female artists
Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnam Circus Federation)Hanoi (VNA) - A special circus programme will take place next month to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8), according to Vietnam Circus Federation (VCF).
Director of the VCF Tong Toan Thang said the programme – Nhung Canh Hong Bay 2 (Flying Roses 2) will offer performances by artists who have won national and international awards.
With the theme Cong Chua Xiec (Circus Princess), the event aims to honour outstanding achievements and contributions of female artists to the development of Vietnamese circus art, the VCF director said at an annual conference held in Hanoi recently.
At the conference, the VCF announced a one-year plan with high-quality professional art products including nearly 20 performance programmes scheduled to take place in 2023.
The plan promises to offer a series of shows with diverse topics to serve many different audiences such as the above-mentioned Nhung Canh Hong Bay 2 – Cong Chua Xiec from March 4 to March 8; a programme to mark the founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on March 25-March 26; the 5th Gala Xiec ba mien (Three-regional Circus Gala) between April 29 and May 2; and a special programme for children between May 26 and June 4.
Speaking at the conference, Thang said all activities of the VCF in the past two years had been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The VCF's annual conference in 2022 was cancelled so this year it planned to organise many shows earlier than usual, according to the official.
After the success of the first Nhung Canh Hong Bay 1 in 2019, the VCF wishes to continue the programme every year because it said "this is a very meaningful playground for female circus artists to meet, exchange and shine on the stage," proving to the audience their talents and beauty through performances.
Nhung Canh Hong Bay 2 is a general entertainment art event consisting of singers, dance troupes, and circus actresses who have been very successful on the circus stage in all genres, according to the VCF./.