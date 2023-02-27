Culture - Sports Bac Ninh showcases newly recognised national treasure The northern province of Bac Ninh has held a ceremony to receive the Prime Minister’s decision recognising a Dong Son culture bronze jar preserved at a local museum as a national treasure.

Videos Vietnam Town project underway in Thailand's Udon Thani The formation of a Vietnam Town in Udon Thani city of the province with the same name, which is hosting the largest overseas Vietnamese community in Thailand, is an obvious development trend, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh while inspecting the Vietnam Street project in the locality on February 25.

Videos Troussier becomes Vietnam national football team’s head coach The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) officially announced Philippe Troussier as the head coach of Vietnam's national and U23 men’s squads at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 27.