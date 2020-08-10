Politics Congratulations to Singapore on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam have extended congratulations to leaders of Singapore on the country’s 55th National Day (August 9).

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week The 47th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 10-12.

Politics PM honours role models in safeguarding national security Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc honoured individuals and units in the public security force for their contributions to safeguarding national security from 2015 – 2020 during the 8th congress for national security in Hanoi on August 8.

Politics Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.