Trade between Vietnam and Australia rose 33.4% to nearly 12 billion USD in the first nine months of this year after reaching a record in 2021.

​ An economic seminar entitled "Capturing business opportunities in Vietnam: Energy transition and digital transformation" was held in Paris recently, attracting more than 80 enterprises and investors from France and Vietnam.

About 100 representatives from French and Vietnamese enterprises gathered at the first France-Vietnam economic forum in the French port city of Marseille on October 10, focusing their discussions on export-import, investment and prospect of economic-trade cooperation.