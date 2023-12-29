Special craft of coconut land - Ben Tre
Ben Tre province is known as the coconut capital of Vietnam, boasting the largest and oldest coconut growing area in the country. Apart from the food and beverages derived from coconuts, local people also utilise other parts of the coconut tree to craft household items and works of art.
The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is known as Vietnam’s coconut capital, with the largest and oldest coconut farming area. (Photo: VNA)
A bird eye’s view of a coconut forest. (Photo: VNA)
Aside from refreshing coconut water, Ben Tre’s coconut production offers an array of other products, including candy, beverages, and canned foods made from coconuts. (Photo: VNA)
To save on labour and boost productivity, certain stages have been mechanised. (Photo: VNA)
A set of cups made from coconut. (Photo: VNA)