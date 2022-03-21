Special Envoy of ASEAN Chair visits Myanmar
In his capacity as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn is paying a working visit to Myanmar from March 21-23.
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – In his capacity as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn is paying a working visit to Myanmar from March 21-23.
“The first visit of the Special Envoy to Myanmar will be aimed at creating a favourable condition leading to the end of violence as well as the utmost restraint by all parties; distributing humanitarian assistance with the support and coordination from the ASEAN Secretariat and AHA Centre; and encouraging the political consultations/dialogues among all parties concerned,” according to a press release from the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The visit will take into consideration as basic documents the ASEAN 5 Point-Consensus, the outcomes of the working visit of Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen to Myanmar from January 7-8, 2022, the outcomes of the discussions between Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and the outcomes of the recent ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat./.