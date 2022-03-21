Special Envoy of ASEAN Chair visits Myanmar hinh anh 1Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn. (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – In his capacity as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn is paying a working visit to Myanmar from March 21-23.

“The first visit of the Special Envoy to Myanmar will be aimed at creating a favourable condition leading to the end of violence as well as the utmost restraint by all parties; distributing humanitarian assistance with the support and coordination from the ASEAN Secretariat and AHA Centre; and encouraging the political consultations/dialogues among all parties concerned,” according to a press release from the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The visit will take into consideration as basic documents the ASEAN 5 Point-Consensus, the outcomes of the working visit of Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen to Myanmar from January 7-8, 2022, the outcomes of the discussions between Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and the outcomes of the recent ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat./.
VNA