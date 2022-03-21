ASEAN ASEAN, Australia bolster education cooperation The ASEAN Committee in Canberra (ACC) has held a working session with the group of eight leading universities of Australia (Go8) on opportunities for education cooperation between ASEAN member countries and Australia in the context of ASEAN and Australia having already or going to re-open their borders.

ASEAN Vietnam attends 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Vuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, attended the 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting (ACDFM-19), as part of his visit to Cambodia from March 17 – 19.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK discuss challenges on education post COVID-19 Education ministers of ASEAN member countries met UK government officials and education specialists to discuss education challenges following COVID-19 on March 16.