Politics Cancelling Ninh Thuan nuclear power project a right policy: NA Chairman Stopping the implementation of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project is a right policy of historical significance by the Party Central Committee and Politburo led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Deputy FM listens to Vietnamese expats’ wishes in France Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu on April 5 had a working session with the Vietnamese community in France, his first meeting in the country as Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

Politics Conference highlights parliament’s role in realisation of SDGs A conference on the role of parliament in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was organised in both in-person format and via videoconference on April 6.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 5.