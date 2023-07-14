Destinations Infographic Foreign arrivals to Vietnam up over 12-fold Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of this year, an increase of 12.6-fold from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Regent Phu Quoc, on Phu Quoc Island off the southern coast of Vietnam, was the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the world's 100 best new hotels as voted by US magazine Travel + Leisure's editors and contributors.

The northern province of Ninh Binh has been selected by US magazine Forbes as one of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.

Canadian magazine The Travel has ranked Hanoi in sixth place on a list of the 10 most beautiful destinations in Southeast Asia.