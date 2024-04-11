Special music show to mark 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory
The press meeting of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on April 11 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A special musical programme is scheduled to take place in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on May 6 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).
The show, to be held at May 7 Square in Dien Bien Phu city, will be a national-level event directed by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, said Tran Ly Ly, Acting Director of the Department of Performing Arts at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, at a regular press meeting on April 11.
As many as 180 professional artists together with about 780 from other forces will perform at this programme. Aside from young singers like Tung Duong and Duong Hoang Yen, many veteran artists such as Quang Tho and Duong Minh Duc will also join the event.
The ministry is set to hold a meeting with the Dien Bien provincial People’s Committee on April 12 to ensure the best preparations for the programme, the official added.
A wide range of activities are being held to mark the anniversary of the victory, which forced the French colonialists to sit down at the negotiation table to discuss and sign the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina in July 1954, putting an end to the prolonged French colonial rule and heralding a new stage for the revolution in Indochina. This was a great and extremely significant victory in the history of Vietnam.
Under the Geneva Accords, for the first time, the French Government and each state participating in the Geneva Conference pledged to respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Vietnam and absolutely not to intervene in the country’s internal affairs. The French troops must withdraw while North Vietnam was completely liberated, embarked on the building of socialism, and became a large and firm rear for people in the South to push ahead with the struggle for national liberation and reunification./.