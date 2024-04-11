Culture - Sports Workshop talks Vietnamese film marketing, distribution in int’l markets Issues of Vietnamese film marketing and distribution in international markets were discussed at a workshop held on April 9 as part of the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) 2024.

Culture - Sports Nang Hai - Unique festival of Tay ethnic group Located in northern Vietnam, Cao Bang province has preserved many of the unique traditional cultural values of local ethnic communities. Among them, the Nang Hai Festival in Tien Thanh commune, Phuc Hoa district, stands out, as it embodies the distinctive cultural characteristics of the Tay people.

Videos HCM City attracts investment in cinema, culture through film festival One of the highlight cultural events in Ho Chi Minh City this year was the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival, with the city adopting a policy of attracting investment in cinema and cultural activities to contribute to overall economic growth.