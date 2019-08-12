Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai (Photo: VNA)

– It is crucial to design special policies for ethnic minority community, especially women, to access equal opportunities, stated head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai.Addressing a workshop in Hanoi on August 12 on challenges and solutions for ethnic minority women not to be left behind, Mai stressed the need to integrate policy systems, along with continued researches on sustainable development for ethnic minority groups, and assessments of efficiency in different periods.President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said with the social prejudice that has lasted for generations, women and girls from ethnic minority groups have been placed in disadvantageous position in both families and society.They have faced discrimination, inequality in both ethnic and gender aspects, she said, stressing this has affected their ability to access, engage in and enjoy benefits from socio-economic development policies for ethnic minority groups, remote areas and poor regions.In order to ensure equality, policies should focus on institutional reform and create more chances for women from ethnic groups, especially those from remote areas, she said.Over the years, policies and laws on ethnic minority groups and remote areas have been gradually improved, with priority on mobilising and allocating resources for them, supporting ethnic minority communities, especially women, in terms of economy and livelihood.Resolution 24, which was issued by the Party in 2003, created favourable policies for the implementation of special programmes and policies for the socio-economic development for ethnic minority community.However, many policies have yet to be implemented effectively, leading to gender gaps in ethnic minority groups in many important areas.Participants at the event held that one of the biggest barriers facing ethnic minority women is social prejudice, which leaves them behind in education, health care service and social integration.They also evaluated efficiency of relevant policies, shared research outcomes on policies for ethnic minority women, and sought solutions to adjustments of the policies.-VNA