Culture - Sports Toy figurine making in Xuan La village Xuan La village in Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen district has long been famous for making To He, a traditional toy made of rice powder. This is the only village in Vietnam that makes the toy figurine

Culture - Sports International Day of Yoga marked in Ba Ria - Vung Tau More than 600 yogis in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau gathered at an event on June 2 to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2022 (June 21).

Culture - Sports Calligraphy book on poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu recognised as world record The World Records Union (WorldKings) and the Vietnam Records Organisation (Vietkings) on July 1 recognised “Nguyen Dinh Chieu thi tuyen” (Collection of Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s Poems), a calligraphy book on poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu as the largest calligraphy book in Vietnamese of poet Chieu's poems in the world.