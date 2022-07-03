Special programme marks 46 years since city renamed Ho Chi Minh
Ho Chi Minh City held a music show on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 on July 2 evening to celebrate 46 years since it was named after the late President of Vietnam.
The programme featured special singing and dancing performances by famous artists such as Duyen Huyen, Pham The Vi, Thanh Su, Thanh Tam, Ngoc Tuan, Luu Hien Trinh, Ho Trung Dung, and Hien Thuc.
It highlighted local residents’ national pride, aspiration for reforms, and joyfulness at national development.
The city, previously called Sai Gon - Gia Dinh, was renamed Ho Chi Minh by the National Assembly on July 2, 1976, aiming to honour its enormous contributions to Vietnam’s struggle for independence as well as local development./.