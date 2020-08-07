Special promotions to be offered on ASEAN Online Sale Day
As many as 215 businesses from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are expected to offer special promotion programmes during ASEAN Online Sale Day on August 8.
Initiated by Vietnam which is ASEAN Chair 2020, the even marks the founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8) and aims to promote cross-border e-commerce within the grouping, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s E-Commerce and Digital Economy Department.
It also manifests intra-bloc solidarity as well as the regional economic recovery post-COVID-19, the department said.
Nineteen Vietnamese businesses will participate in the event, with prestigious e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Shopee, Fado, Tiki, Thegioididong and Accesstrade, and infrastructure firms such as Viettel Post, VNPay and ZaloPay.
Notably, customers will get free shipment services on the day. They can access www.aseanonlinesaleday.com and other information channels of ASEAN to stay updated on the event.
This will be an opportunity for consumers in ASEAN and Vietnam in particular to experience online shopping in an open, safe and quality market under the supervision of governments, while helping regional firms adapt to and promote digital transformation and build up their fame, especially to those that are making efforts to overcome the adverse impacts of COVID-19./.