Special spring concert held for overseas Vietnamese people
The Xuan Que Huong “Spring in the Fatherland” 2021, an annual special programme exclusively held for overseas Vietnamese people, was held in a virtual format and broadcast live on the national television (VTV1 and VTV4 channels) on February 4.
A performance of Xuan Que Huong “Spring in the Fatherland” 2021 exclusively held for overseas Vietnamese people on February 4. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Xuan Que Huong “Spring in the Fatherland” 2021, an annual special programme exclusively held for overseas Vietnamese people, was held in a virtual format and broadcast live on the national television (VTV1 and VTV4 channels) on February 4.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister Dang Minh Khoi, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, the show is not only an occasion to bring Vietnamese expats all over the world closer to their shared root but also an opportunity for all Vietnamese people to show determination to take the country to the new era of development and prosperity.
In a remark delivered virtually, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc conveyed his best wishes to Vietnamese people living and working abroad.
Briefing about the country’s remarkable achievements over the last year despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19, he said Vietnam would not have achieved such success without the contributions of 5.3 million overseas Vietnamese.
The State and Party always appreciate their contributions in all areas, from investment, trade, to technology transfer, as well as their donations to aid the national response to the pandemic and natural disasters, he said.
The Government leader voiced his hope that all Vietnamese, both at home and overseas, will make concerted efforts to fulfill socio-economic goals for the next five years and beyond.
The concert, which took place at the iconic Hanoi Opera House in Hanoi, was hosted by the Foreign Ministry’s State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs for Vietnamese people living abroad, many of whom are not able to come back to Vietnam for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday this year due to travel restrictions induced by COVID-19.
It featured various music performances by popular Vietnamese artists both at home and overseas depicting the love for the nation and recreating a warm and cheery atmosphere of the spring.
Aired live on the channels VTV1 and VTV4 and digital platform VTVgo, the concert had no live audience as the country has been put on high alert following fresh COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Xuan Que Huong programme has been organised regularly since 2008, and has become a much anticipated event attracting a large number of overseas Vietnamese from all corners around the globe./.