Videos 11 saved foreign sailors handed over to consulates general Ten Indonesians and one Malaysian, who are crewmembers of vessel Samudra Indah II in distress off the coast of Vietnam, were handed over to representatives of the two countries’ consulates general in Ho Chi Minh City on February 29.

ASEAN TikTok becomes most popular online shopping platform of Thai youth TikTok, an online video-sharing platform, has become the most popular online shopping platform among Thais aged up to 29, according to a survey conducted by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

World Indonesia asks social media platform X to remove gambling ads Indonesia’s Communications and Information Ministry (Kominfo) summoned representatives from the Singapore office of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to address concerns regarding online gambling advertisements on the platform.

ASEAN ASEAN becomes RoK’s major export, production destination As trade competition between China and the US continues to intensify, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is rapidly emerging as the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s global manufacturing base and an important export market.