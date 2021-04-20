Special symphony concerts to gather over 100 artists
The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) together with the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM), on April 20, announced their cooperation in holding a special symphony project gathering more than 100 leading artists in Vietnam.
The show, namely “Symphony Concert 3 Bs: Beethoven – Bruch – Brahms”, will take place in HCM City’s Saigon Opera House on April 25, with the participation of such renowned names as Tran Vuong Thach as conductor, Bui Cong Duy as solo violinist, and Pham Vu Thien Bao as solo viola player.
It will feature Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Overture ”Egmont”, Max Bruch’s Double Concerto for Violin & Viola in E Minor, and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E Minor.
The second concert within the project will be held in Hanoi’s VNAM on September 10 with the additional participation of pianist Luu Duc Anh.
Thach, director of the HBSO, was recently granted the title Knight of Arts and Letters (Chevaliers des Lettres et des Arts) from the French government for his efforts to promote arts exchange between Vietnam and France.
Duy, is a graduate of the Tchaikovsky National Music College in Moscow. He won first prize and the gold medal at the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in St Petersburg in 1997. He is now deputy director of the VNAM.
Bao originally studied violin but switched to viola and spent many years in Paris, studying the instrument. Returning to Vietnam in 2015, he is now a member of the HBSO.
The special project is designed to mark the 46th anniversary of Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and the 65th founding anniversary of the VNAM, the largest music training centre in Vietnam./.