Health 45 COVID-19 infections detected in Da Nang on July 31 morning The number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 in Vietnam has exceeded the 500 mark, after 45 new community transmissions were reported in the central city of Da Nang, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on July 31 morning.

Health Health declarations strengthened to stop COVID-19 Amid the recurrence of community transmissions of COVID-19, Hanoi’s health sector has continued to introduce measures to prevent the spread of the virus and monitor those who have recently returned from pandemic-hit areas, including the central city of Da Nang and neighbouring Quang Nam province, and to encourage them to follow preventive measures.

Health Hanoi: All people returning from Da Nang after July 16 must test for COVID-19 All residents in Hanoi who have returned from the central city of Da Nang after July 16 must self-quarantine at home and test for COVID-19 immediately, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has ordered.