Culture - Sports Tu Le sticky rice flakes - combination of natural quintessence, human skills “Com” (young sticky rice flakes) made from Tu Le glutinous rice grown in terraced fields of Van Chan and Mu Cang Chai districts in the northwestern mountainous province of Yen Bai has gained its reputation thanks to its unique green colour and special taste.

Culture - Sports Reviving horse racing tradition in Lao Cai’s Bac Ha Bac Ha horse racing festival was recognised as a national intangible heritage on May 31, 2021, setting the scene for the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to foster preservation of its distinctive north-western cultures.

Culture - Sports Kumquat – enduring symbol of Tet During the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, it is a tradition for Vietnamese families to put up ornamental plants outside and around their houses to liven up the atmosphere while expressing a wish for good luck, happiness, and prosperity in the new year.