Videos Vietnamese calligraphy highlights nation’s culture Calligraphy has become an important part of Vietnamese culture and a way of life for many.

Videos Ninh Thuan receives UNESCO certificate for Nui Chua biosphere reserve Authorities in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan held a ceremony on April 14 to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Nui Chua area as a world biosphere reserve.

Culture - Sports Lai Chau holds third Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament The third Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament took off in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, on April 14. The event, part of the Lai Chau Culture - Tourism Week, attracted the participation of 100 domestic and foreign fliers.