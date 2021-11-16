Vietnamese football fans (Illustrative photo: bongda24h.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Spectators need to show only their chip-based ID cards besides their tickets when coming to watch the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia match at My Dinh Stadium on November 16, according to the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order.

The game in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers will kick-off at 7pm.

Their vaccination and testing information has been integrated in the card. The method was applied during the Vietnam-Japan match held five days ago.

Football fans are requested to install the VN-EID app to check-in and fill in domestic travel declaration before going to the stadium.

However, those who do not hold chip-based ID cards and install VN-EID app still have to bring along identification documents, vaccination certificates, and negative test result for COVID-19.

Spectators have their temperature checked before kick-off (Photo: VNA)

Spectators must follow 5K message of the Ministry of Health and arrive at the stadium two hours prior to match time to allow time for security and pandemic prevention checks.

After five consecutive defeats, Vietnam have yet to collect any points and stand at the bottom of Group B. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia are on top of the group.

This is the first time that Vietnam has played in the final qualifying round. They are in the same group with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman./.