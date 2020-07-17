SPG Invest wants to pour investment into industrial park in Can Tho
At the working session between SPG Invest and Can Tho officials (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – Australia-based SPG Invest wants to pour investment into an industrial park in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to help its customers set up plants in the locality.
This was stated by Simon Wong, Director of SPG Land Real Estate Development Ltd., Co. under SPG Invest, during a meeting with representatives of the municipal People’s Committee on July 17.
Founded in 1998, SPG Invest (SPG) is an international real estate group dedicated to investing in high-end real estate, premium hospitality, urban infrastructure as well as smart technology for smart cities.
By 2025, SPG aims to build a chain of modern industrial parks in Vietnam’s northeastern region, Ho Chi Minh City and adjacent provinces in the Mekong Delta region, Simon Wong said.
The group will also focus on such areas as monitoring and forecasting, specialised smart devices, data solutions and information network, he said, adding that Can Tho has strength in these spheres.
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam welcomed SPG’s investment plan, pledging that Can Tho will create all possible conditions for investors to operate in the locality./.