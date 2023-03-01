There are hundreds of festivals held in Ha Nam during the first three months of the lunar year, including the “Going to the field” festival and the Tam Chuc Pagoda festival. These festivals not only have cultural and spiritual beauty but also contain elements of local folklore.

Figures from the provincial department of culture, sports and tourism show that the locality welcomed 1.8 million tourists during the first two months of 2023, raking in over 61 million USD in revenue.

Services in spiritual tourism have contributed to generating jobs and increasing the earnings of local people in recent times, therefore contributing to the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values and local socio-economic development./.

VNA