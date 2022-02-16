The Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape has welcomed visitors since January 27. In particular, nearly 1,500 visitors came on the first day of the Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday, which doubled in the days following and stood at more than 36,000 on the fourth and fifth days of the year.



Other spiritual tourism sites, such as Cua Ong Temple, Ba Vang Pagoda, Cai Bau Pagoda, and Tran Hung Dao Temple, welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors during the holiday.



Quang Ninh has more than 600 cultural heritages, including communal houses, pagodas, temples, shrines, scenic spots, heritage sites, and natural wonders of the world. Revenue from tourism reaches some 1,500 billion VND annually.



With flexible adaptation to COVID-19, Quang Ninh’s spiritual tourism is not only expected to prosper in the opening months of the year but also provide popular travel destinations throughout the year, contributing to the recovery of the tourism industry in general and to the province’s socio-economic development./.

VNA