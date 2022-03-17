Politics Vietnam always protects and promotes fundamental rights of citizens: spokesperson Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting fundamental rights of citizens, including rights of women.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 17.

Politics Statistical work significant to policy making: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that the statistical work plays a significant role, especially in policy making, while addressing the National Statistical Conference on March 17.

Politics UN Under-Secretary-General expects Vietnam’s stronger engagement in peacekeeping operations United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix has lauded the engagement and commitments by Vietnam in UN peacekeeping activities, especially the preparation for the upcoming deployment of the country's engineering company.