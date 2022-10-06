Spokeswoman clarifies MoFA’s viewpoint on officials’ wrongdoings
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang on October 6 highlighted the ministry’s viewpoint following new developments related to officials’ roles in repatriation flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MoFA has suspended officials in question to serve investigation in line with legal regulations, she said, adding it is working closely with relevant agencies to investigate the case and deal with the ones committing irregularities in line with legal regulations.
The MoFA’s viewpoint is that all diplomatic cadres must seriously comply with the State’s guidelines, policies, and regulations, Hang emphasised. “All law violations must be handled in line with legal regulations, and there are no off-limits zones.”
The ministry has also ordered Vietnam’s overseas representative bodies to increase education in politics, thought, morality, and lifestyle for their staff; overhaul work processes to ensure strictness, efficiency, transparency, and favourable conditions for citizens, especially administrative, consular, and citizen protection procedures; and seriously and fully conduct examination and inspection in conformity with the Party and State’s rules.
It has requested each of its agencies, officials, and staff members enhance administrative discipline, sense of responsibility, professional ethics while calling on them to uphold the diplomatic sector’s tradition, stay united, address difficulties, and promote their sense of responsibility to fulfill all the tasks assigned by the Party and people, according to the spokeswoman./.