Politics Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan to attend 6th CICA Summit, visit Croatia Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA 6) at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang announced at a regular press conference on October 6.

Politics Embassy working to protect Vietnamese nationals in Philippines: spokeswoman The Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines is taking necessary measures to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the 14 Vietnamese citizens reported to be human trafficking victims there.

Politics Party Central Committee discuss industrialisation, modernisation project The 13th Party Central Committee discussed the project on continuing to accelerate national industrialization and modernization to 2030 with a vision to 2045 in the morning of October 6, the fourth working day of its 6th plenum.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 6.