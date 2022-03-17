Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 17.

Politics Statistical work significant to policy making: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that the statistical work plays a significant role, especially in policy making, while addressing the National Statistical Conference on March 17.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba maintain effective implementation of defence cooperation activities Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 17 for new Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén, during which he wished the latter will have a successful working tenure and contribute to enhancing the bilateral relations.

Politics UN Under-Secretary-General expects Vietnam’s stronger engagement in peacekeeping operations United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix has lauded the engagement and commitments by Vietnam in UN peacekeeping activities, especially the preparation for the upcoming deployment of the country's engineering company.