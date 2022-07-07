Spokeswoman highlights need to raise citizens’ awareness of foreign countries’ laws, customs
Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has contacted the Korean National Police Agency to verify information about 33 Vietnamese citizens detained in the RoK and requested the Korean side to ensure their legitimate rights and interests, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.
Talking to reporters at the ministry’s regular press briefing on July 7, she noted the ministry has also directed the embassy to closely monitor the case while implementing necessary measures to protect the citizens in accordance with the laws of both nations.
According to the diplomat, the number of Vietnamese people working, studying, and traveling abroad is on the rise. The vast majority of them strictly comply with the laws of their host nations, contributing to creating a good image of Vietnam and its people. However, a small number of Vietnamese have violated laws while abroad.
The ministry and Vietnamese representative missions overseas always maintain hotlines for citizen protection, keep in close contact with local authorities, and coordinate with relevant Vietnamese agencies to take prompt citizen protection measures when necessary, she said.
The ministry works closely with domestic agencies to take measures to handle and solve problems, such as increasing the review and handling of violations and stepping up the communications work to raise citizens' awareness of the laws and customs of host countries, Hang stressed.
It is also necessary to advise citizens to avoid being taken advantage of or violating the law overseas; and to protect their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the laws of Vietnam and foreign nations involved, she added./.