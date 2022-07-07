Society New Zealand exporters present fruits to unlucky Vietnamese children, women The New Zealand Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and the country’s fruit exporters on July 6 presented 500 fruit boxes for charitable organisations for children and women in the city and Hanoi.

Society National high school graduation exam 2022 starts nationwide The 2022 national high school graduation examination started on July 7 morning with literature being the first subject to be sit for.

Society Music programme raises funds for disadvantaged children Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended a classical music performance programme to raise funds for children with extremely difficult circumstances at Hanoi Opera House on July 6.