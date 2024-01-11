Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The welcoming of Indonesian President Joko Widodo for a state visit to Vietnam underscores Vietnam's consistent policy of treasuring relations with neighbouring countries and ASEAN, including Indonesia, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Responding to reporters' inquiries at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on January 11, Hang said that the visit, scheduled from January 11-13 at the invitation of Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, underscores the robust and positive growth of the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia.

Hang highlighted the substantial progress in two-way trade between the countries, with Indonesia ranking as Vietnam's third largest trade partner in ASEAN, while Vietnam is the fourth biggest of Indonesia. The exchange of all-level delegations has been a regular practice, especially during 2023 when they marked the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Cooperation in vital sectors like transportation, agriculture, people-to-people exchange, and regional connectivity is on the rise, rebounding from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, adding that the two countries have closely coordinated on stances at global and regional forums like ASEAN, the United Nations, APEC, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

About President Widodo's agenda during the visit, she said he will hold talks with President Vo Van Thuong, have meetings with other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, and engage in various important activities.

According to her, discussions between the leaders of the two countries will encompass diverse areas such as the economy, trade, investment, national defence-security, transportation, and agriculture. The aim is to deepen and enhance the bilateral traditional friendship and strategic partnership.

Both sides will also discuss global and regional issues of shared concern, she said./.