Politics PM to attend online G20 Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the G20 Summit to be held online from November 21-22, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference in Hanoi on November 19.

Politics Vietnam has turned a crisis into an opportunity for success: Diplomat Vietnam did a good job as the ASEAN Chair this year, and the more than 80 documents adopted at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits last week is a proof that the country has turned a crisis into an opportunity for success, the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador to the bloc Lim Sung-nam has said.

Politics Japanese ambassador to ASEAN speaks of Vietnam’s excellent role Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira has spoken highly of the role of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 with the successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings despite COVID-19.