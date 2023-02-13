More than 300 amateur athletes participate in the sport event (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – “Van Lang Sports Competition 2023”, sponsored by the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, was held in the city-state on February 12 with the aim of connecting Vietnamese people in the country.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung said it was a chance to strengthen the solidarity among the Vietnamese community there.

Head of the Liaison Board of the Vietnamese community in Singapore Ta Thuy Lien said the tournament was expected to create a playground for the sports movement in the community while promoting talented individuals in the field.

The event, the biggest of its kind, attracted about 300 participants to football, tennis and badminton./.