Sport exchange programme helps strengthen Vietnam-Laos solidarity
A friendly sport exchange programme between Vietnam and Laos wrapped up in Vientiane on August 8.
More than 250 athletes from Lao ministries and departments as well as Vietnamese representative offices and businesses compete in football, badminton and Chinese chess during the three-day event. (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – A friendly sport exchange programme between Vietnam and Laos wrapped up in Vientiane on August 8.
Sixteen teams with over 250 athletes from Lao ministries and departments as well as Vietnamese representative offices and businesses competed in football, badminton and Chinese chess during the three-day event.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said the programme is expected to become an annual event to help further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
Meanwhile, Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bounleua Phandanouvong and Lieutenant General Bounmy Sengkhamyong from the Lao Ministry of Public Security spoke highly of the event, which further tightens the close-knit relations between the two countries as well as helps young generations understand better about the bilateral special solidarity./.