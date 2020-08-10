Culture - Sports TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021 The TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for May 2021 in the central city of Da Nang after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports Sporting events suspended over COVID-19 fears A number of national sporting events will be suspended to ensure the safety of those involved amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Vietnam Sports Administration announced on August 7.