Sporting events in February halted due to coronavirus threat
Spectators at a football stadium in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National and international sporting events scheduled in Vietnam this February will be suspended in a bid to prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus (nCoV), according to the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA).
In a dispatch issued on February 4, the VSA noted that the organisation of those events afterwards will depend on the situation.
The VSA also urged all localities nationwide to consider halting sporting activities which may attract crowds.
For teams that already received permission to participate in overseas competitions and training, their travel routes must avoid countries and territories with nCoV outbreaks. In addition, the VSA’s press agencies need to bolster communications on preventive measures against the virus in line with guidance of the Ministry of Health.
According to the health ministry, the deadly virus originating from Wuhan, China, has now spread across 27 countries and territories worldwide, with 20,631 confirmed cases as of 15:30 on February 4./.
