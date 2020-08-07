(Illustrative photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – A number of national sporting events will be suspended to ensure the safety of those involved amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Vietnam Sports Administration announced on August 7.

A track-and-field meet for young athletes scheduled for August 15-28 in the southern province of Tay Ninh will be delayed until the fourth quarter, while a national one in this category initially scheduled for the fourth quarter will be held in Hanoi instead of HCM City.

The 2020 national sepak takraw championships for clubs, initially slated for August 8-15 in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, will also be put on hold, possibly until the end of the year.

A national boxing tournament in the central province of Quang Ngai has also been suspended and is expected to be held on October 15-31, President of the Vietnam Boxing Federation Tran Minh Tien said./.