Sporting teams training hard in preparation for SEA Games 31
Members of sporting teams are hard at work at the National Sports Training Centre in Hanoi as they ready themselves to compete at SEA Games 31, which will officially begin on May 12.
Gymnastics team members in training at the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre. (Photo: VNA)
The Judo team going through their moves. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese athletics team is determined to again top the medal count at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)
Two athletes from Vietnam’s Pencak Silat team practice the Silat Seni element. (Photo: VNA)
Female athletes practicing high Taekwondo kicks. (Photo: VNA)
The mountain bike racing team readies for a high-performance effort on home turf at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)
Athletes train with an eye on great achievements at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)
SEA Games 31: The Fencing team sets its sights on a gold medal. (Photo: VNA)