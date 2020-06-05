VSA General Director Vuong Bich Thang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) on June 4 held a meeting to prepare for the upcoming session of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF).

The SEAGF session is to make preparations for the SEA Games, as Vietnam will be the host of its 31st edition, slated for November next year in Hanoi.

Speaking at the event, VSA General Director Vuong Bich Thang said although Vietnam has brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control and curbed the spread of the disease in the community while quarantine measures stay in place, inviting delegates from other Southeast Asian nations to the session is not feasible as the pandemic remains complex across the world.

As a result, the session is set to be held online on the two days of July 21-22.

The virtual session is expected to see the participation of about 200 delegates. The VSA will arrange a press conference on the outcomes of the meeting afterwards./.