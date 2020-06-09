Culture - Sports Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13 The match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is slated for October 13 in Malaysia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

Culture - Sports Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City Some 1,620 students from 300 primary, secondary and high schools in Ho Chi Minh City are competing in the third Phu Dong Sports Tournament for the Vovinam Nestlé MILO Cup, which kicked off on June 6 as part of the HCM City Phu Dong Sports Festival.

Culture - Sports Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. Its original meaning was to pray for good luck and a bountiful harvest, and local authorities have arranged a re-enactment of the lively ritual.