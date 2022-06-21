Culture - Sports Israeli band to perform for free in Hanoi The techno-pop-rock band Gute Gute from Israel will 'salute' crowds in the capital at a free-entrance show titled The Israeli Dream Beat at the August Revolution Square in Hanoi on June 23.

Videos Community Ao Dai week launched in Hue The Community Ao Dai Week was launched recently in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, to promote the beauty of Vietnam’s traditional outfit as well as local culture and tourism.

Culture - Sports Hue Festival 2022 to take place from June 25-30 The Hue Festival 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 25-30 with eight major programmes and many sidelines events, the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue province unveiled at a press conference on June 20.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese team secure championship at football tournament held by Czech Senate Vietnam’s FC Sapa Praha have successfully defended the championship of the annual friendly football tournament held by the Czech Senate for ethnic communities for the third year after defeating Slovakia 2-0 in the final match on June 18.