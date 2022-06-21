Sports sector focuses on completing upcoming goals
After the success of the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), the Vietnamese sports sector is working towards targets set for upcoming domestic and international sports events.
According to the Vietnam Sports Administration, in the rest of the year, it will prepare personnel to compete at the seventh Children of Asia International Sports Games in Russia, Francophone Games in Congo, 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), and other regional, continental and regional sports tournaments.
The administration will also focus on preparing for the ninth National Sports Festival in 2022, along with 97 domestic and international sports events, while organising four training courses for referees and coaches.
Alongside, the sector will continue to strengthen the campaign to encourage the public to join sports and physical exercise activities, especially among the youngsters, while running a programme to teach children swimming skills to prevent drowning. At the same time, it will hold and manage 28 public contests.
Vietnamese athletes had a successful SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)Vice Director of the administration Le Thi Hoang Yen said that SEA Games 31 was the focus on the sector in the first half of the year, which ended with great success, ensuring absolute safety and leaving a strong impression of a peaceful, friendly and hospitable Vietnam in the heart of international friends.
In the rest of the year, the sector aims for 37 gold, 26 silver and 62 bronze medals at international sports tournaments, said Yen./.