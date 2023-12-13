Politics Cambodian Government praises PM visit to Vietnam The Royal Government of Cambodia on December 12 evening publicised a press release on the official visit to Vietnam on December 11-12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet as soon as the leader concluded the visit.

Politics PM to attend commemorative summit for 50th year of ASEAN-Japan friendship, cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and have bilateral activities in Japan from December 15-18.

Politics Vietnam - China joint statement Vietnam and China on December 13 issued a joint statement on continuing deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.