Spratly archipelago - Beauty of resilience

Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in the central province of Khanh Hoa comprises of more than 100 islands, reefs and coral reefs, covering a vast expand of water. The archipelago is divided into 8 clusters: Song Tu, Loai Ta, Thi Tu, Nam Yet, Sinh Ton, Truong Sa, An Bang and Binh Nguyen. In the photo: A rainbow appears on Da Lon A island (Photo: VNA)