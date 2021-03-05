Spratly archipelago - Beauty of resilience
In the face of harsh nature with sun, wind, billows and storms, Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago still shows a beauty of pride and resilience.
Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in the central province of Khanh Hoa comprises of more than 100 islands, reefs and coral reefs, covering a vast expand of water. The archipelago is divided into 8 clusters: Song Tu, Loai Ta, Thi Tu, Nam Yet, Sinh Ton, Truong Sa, An Bang and Binh Nguyen. In the photo: A rainbow appears on Da Lon A island (Photo: VNA)
Sinh Ton island is covered with green (Photo: VNA)
A view of Da Lon A island (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of Da Lon A island at night (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of Da Lon B island (Photo: VNA)