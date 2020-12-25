Spreading love in Christmas time
Another Christmas season has come. This year Christmas is special due to impacts of COVID-19. However, Vietnam has been praised for its efforts in controlling the epidemic outbreak, helping bring a safe and happy Christmas to everyone in the country.
Christmas atmosphere is filled on many streets and places in the capital city with dazzling and colorful Christmas trees, along with thousands of sparkling lights, bringing a warm and happy Christmas to everybody.
Christmas has become more special at this time as Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-19 infection cases in the community so far.
Everyone shares laughers and happiness, wishing a merry Christmas and COVID-19 will soon be pushed back./.