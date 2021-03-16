The drizzling rain is the perfect backdrop to vivid purple mountain ebonies, pure white sua flowers, bright red silk-cotton blossoms, and many other flowers, creating a beautiful scene around Hanoi.

Seeing is not enough, though. City dwellers should also take a deep breath and inhale the scent of pomelo blossoms.

Let’s stop contemplating flowers for a minute, and take a look at leaves. As new baby leaves appear, old yellow ones flutter in the foggy weather and evoke a sense of nostalgia among many Hanoians.

Spring is considered the most beautiful season of the year. The pace of life seems slower at this time. People want to take in the atmosphere for as long as possible./.

VNA