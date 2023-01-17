The festival brings together 50 calligraphy masters from around the country. 50 Hán Nôm (Chinese and Chinese-transcribed Vietnamese) and Vietnamese calligraphers are presenting beautiful calligraphy with good wishes to the public.

When it comes to the custom of the first word in spring, people often think of a male calligrapher, but female calligraphers are also taking part at this year’s festival.

And the image of a “Western man” wearing a scarf and sitting and writing Vietnamese calligraphy has also piqued the curiosity of many visitors. Jean Sébastien Grill has been studying Vietnamese for seven years and now lives and works in the country. He is the first foreigner to participate in the calligraphy festival. The French master said he is taking part to contribute to promoting Vietnamese culture among European tourists.

This year’s Spring Calligraphy Festival also sees the participation of many traditional craft villages displaying ancient peach blossoms and a calligraphy exhibition of 40 beautiful works. It is open until January 24 - the third day of the lunar new year./.

VNA