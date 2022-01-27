Society Tu Lien kumquat trees popular ahead of Tet The Bonsai kumquat trees of Tu Lien village in Tay Ho district, Hanoi with their unique shapes and sizes are picking up in popularity among shoppers for Tet decorations in Hanoi.

Society “Zero VND” minimarkets bring joy to the poor ahead of Tet Poor people and those hit hard by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City will be able to enjoy a cosy Tet holiday after receiving confectionary and drinks at “zero VND” mini markets opened recently around town.

Society Health Ministry urges favourable conditions for entrants on Tet The Ministry of Health on January 26 sent a document to the ministries of foreign affairs, national defence, public security and transport, and people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces on creating favourable conditions for entrants to Vietnam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Government official extends Tet greetings to religious facilities in HCM City Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Hoai Bac visited and offered Tet greetings to religious dignitaries and followers in Ho Chi Minh City on the thresholds of the Lunar New Year festival (Tet).