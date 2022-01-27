Spring fair brings Tet atmosphere to Vietnamese in Laos
A spring fair opened at the Vietnamese culture centre in Vientiane capital of Laos on January 27 in celebration of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest and most important traditional festival of the Vietnamese people.
The event is jointly organised by the Vietnamese culture centre, the Vietnamese People Association in Vientiane, and the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos.
More than 30 booths at the fair display and sell a wide range of typical Tet products and other goods from Vietnam, bringing the Tet atmosphere to Vietnamese expatriates here.
In addition, a photo exhibition, documentary screening, musical performances, and folk activities also form part of the event.
The fair, lasting through January 31, is intended to introduce the cultural identity of Vietnam, create a merry Tet atmosphere, and help both Vietnamese and Lao people prepare for the traditional festival of Vietnam. Besides, it is also an occasion for traders of Vietnamese goods to access more consumers.
On this occasion, a photo exhibition is underway at the Vietnamese culture centre, showcasing a number of pictures of the two countries’ relations. It is part of activities during the Vietnam - Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022, which marks the 60th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years since the signing of the countries’ treaty of friendship and cooperation./.