Huong Pagoda festival: A journey to the Buddhist land

The Huong (Perfume) Pagoda in My Duc district, Hanoi is well-known as not only a religious site, but also a great sight-seeing spot in the country.

During its festival, the nation’s most elaborate one, which lasts from the beginning of January to the end of March in the lunar calendar, the pagoda attracts millions of pilgrims and visitors.

Hundreds of pagodas and shrines are scattered along the Yen Stream. The centre of the complex is the Huong Pagoda proper deep inside Huong Tich Cave.

Tran temple seal opening ceremony in Nam Dinh

Tran temple seal opening ceremony re-enacts a custom dating back to the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400), when mandarins took out their seals after the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) to resume administrative activities, including conferring titles.

The ritual of opening the royal seal is an important ceremony held at the Tran Temple Festival in Nam Dinh province on the night of the 14th day of the first lunar month.

The seal-opening ceremony dates from a time when the King worshiped the Heaven God and the royal court opened the national seal to return to normal work after a Lunar New Year holiday.

Rituals at the Tran Temple and relic site honour a triumphant period in Vietnam’s history and encourage a spirit of patriotism.

Yen Tu Festival

The Yen Tu Festival, which is held at the Yen Tu historical relic and landscape area in the northern province of Quang Ninh from the tenth day of the Lunar New Year through the end of the third lunar month, is a major spring festival for Buddhists and tourists nationwide.

The event is held to review the great value of Yen Tu mountain, the origin of Truc Lam Buddhist Zen sect and the contribution of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong.

Ba Den Mountain Festival

The Spring Festival of Ba Den Mountain is an annual event which is organised during the first month of a lunar year. Even so, the main ceremonies are carried out on the 18th night and the 19th day of that month.

This is a traditional festival of the communities residing in and near the Nui Ba complex.

This year's Ba Den Mountain Spring Festival with many unique cultural and artistic activities will last until the end of the first lunar new month./.

