Spring flower fields by Saigon River
Every spring, flower fields on the banks of the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City become more attractive with flowers being in full bloom, attracting many visitors.
Flower fields cover an area of about 14,000m2 with a variety of flowers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The garden is equipped with an automatic watering system between flower beds. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Sunflowers are in full bloom at the blossoms garden by Saigon river (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Various kinds of flowers such as sunflower, persimmon, purple gun, lavender, starfish are in full bloom. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Garden owners decorate more miniatures with colorful wooden houses, swings, cottages and hot air balloons to attract visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Garden owners decorate miniatures to attract visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)