Many visitors are here for the first time to enjoy the spring. The good weather in the early days of the Lunar New Year has allowed holidaymakers to admire the beauty of the lake, which is surrounded by majestic mountains.

Visitors can take part in a number of activities such as rowing and fishing. They can also take in the local spiritual and cultural attractions and pray for peace and luck.

According to preliminary figures, Quynh Nhai district attracted more than 12,000 visitors in the opening days of the Lunar New Year. Its tourism sector raked in more than 210,000 USD in revenue./.

VNA