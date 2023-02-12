Spring trip to Ha Long Bay-style lake in Son La province
Covering 10,500 hectares, Quynh Nhai Lake in the northern mountainous province of Son La has long been dubbed a “miniature Ha Long Bay” and was a popular destination for visitors during the opening days of the Lunar New Year 2023.
Many visitors are here for the first time to enjoy the spring. The good weather in the early days of the Lunar New Year has allowed holidaymakers to admire the beauty of the lake, which is surrounded by majestic mountains.
Visitors can take part in a number of activities such as rowing and fishing. They can also take in the local spiritual and cultural attractions and pray for peace and luck.
According to preliminary figures, Quynh Nhai district attracted more than 12,000 visitors in the opening days of the Lunar New Year. Its tourism sector raked in more than 210,000 USD in revenue./.