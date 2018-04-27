Sri Lanka Culture Festival Day is underway in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Sri Lanka Culture Festival Day helps promote understanding between Vietnamese and Sri Lankan people, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Saranya Hasathi Urgodawatt Disanayke said at the opening of the event.



“When Vietnam struggled for its independence, there was so much support from Sri Lanka, not only by Government but also by people. But nowadays, how far Vietnam has gone is not known much. Similarly, Vietnamese younger generations hardly know about Sri Lanka,” said the Ambassador.



Sri Lanka Culture Festival Day kicked off in Hanoi on April 27, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lankan National Day and 48 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the South Asian nation.

Ambassador Saranya Hasathi Urgodawatt Disanayke said the Sri Lankan Embassy wants to contribute to enhancing relationship with Vietnam through the festival.

“It is also important to promote tourism, trade, and investment between the countries”.

Visitors to the festival have a chance to know about Sri Lankan culture and people through displayed photos, paintings as well as traditional handicraft products and food.

Sri Lankan traditional products sold at the event (Photo: VNA)

Pham Van Hung, a visitor, is impressed by traditional products made by rural artisans of Sri Lanka sold at the event.

“Hand-woven scarves made from bamboo yarn are so nice. I feel they have good quality as well,” said Hung. “I bought some souvenirs and scarves as gifts for my relatives”.

Knowing little about Sri Lanka as many others, Hung recommended more such cultural events should be held so that Vietnamese can understand more about other countries.

The festival is scheduled to take place from April 27-29 at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum, Hanoi.

A photo exhibition on the framework of the festival (Photo: VNA)

The event comprises a number of activities such as photo exhibitions, art performances, film screenings on Sri Lanka’ culture as well as the relationship between the two countries, expected to attract a lot of visitors.-VNA