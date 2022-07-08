Business Binh Duong: over 80% firms optimistic about production – business in Q3 As many as 84% of the businesses in a recent survey conducted by the statistics department of the southern province of Binh Duong say that their production will be more stable and grow in the third quarter of 2022.

Business CAAV seeks 1 billion USD upgrade for Cam Ranh International Airport by 2030 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is planning to upgrade Cam Ranh International Airport in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa at a cost of 24.31 trillion VND (1.04 billion USD) during the 2021-2030 period.

Business Deputy PM demands appropriate moves be made to avoid economic shocks Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai requested appropriate measures be taken to guarantee macro-economic stability and control inflation to avoid economic shocks while maintaining normal production and business activities and ensuring people’s jobs and income.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,177 VND/USD on July 8, down 1 VND from the previous day.