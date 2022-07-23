Business Tanzania capable of meeting Vietnam's needs in many fields: diplomat Tanzania is an area capable of meeting Vietnam's needs in terms of raw materials and fuel supplies, diversifying export markets for goods, services, human resources and investment, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the African country Nguyen Nam Tien at a recent hybrid investment forum.

Business Hai Duong harvesting longan for exports Chi Linh city in the northern province of Hai Duong on July 22 held a ceremony to begin harvesting longan for export and ship batches of longan to the US, Europe and Singapore.

Business TH Group asked to contribute to building independent, self-reliant economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked TH Group – one of Vietnam’s largest dairy producers – continue expanding its scale, improving productivity and quality, building a stronger TH brand, and increasing the material and spiritual lives of employees, thus contributing to building an independent and self-reliant Vietnamese economy.

Business Legality of property projects must be transparent Government Decree No 44/2022/ND-CP about the development, management and use of the information system about housing and real estate is expected to improve the transparency of the property market.